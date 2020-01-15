A Escócia manteve seu treinador Gregor Townsend e já está se planejando para o Six Nations, que começa no dia 1o de fevereiro. Os escoceses anunciaram elenco de 38 jogadores com uma grande novidade: Stuart Hogg é o novo capitão. O retorno mais interessante é o de Huw Jones.
Ao todo, Townsend chamou 6 debutantes: Tom Gordon, Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive, Luke Crosbie, Nick Haining e Alex Craig.
Fagerson, Skinner, Richie Gray e Thomson são nomes indisponíveis por lesões.
Avançados: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow), Alex Craig (Gloucester, Inglaterra), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Allan Dell (London Irish, Inglaterra), Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors, Inglaterra), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Tom Gordon (Glasgow), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh);
Linha: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester, Inglaterra), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Stuart Hogg (c) (Exeter Chiefs, Inglaterra), George Horne (Glasgow), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints, Inglaterra), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens, Inglaterra), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks, Inglaterra), Ali Price (Glasgow), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing, França), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Ratu Tagive (Glasgow);