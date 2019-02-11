ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – O fim de semana foi mesmo da Inglaterra. Assim como no masculino, no feminino as inglesas conseguiram uma maiúscula vitória sobre a França pelo Six Nations. Com a diferença que entre as mulheres a França estava em alta.

O Le Crunch Feminino rolou em Doncaster, no Norte da Inglaterra, e começou com as Red Roses avassaladoras, com a ponta Jess Breach (2 vezes), a asa Poppy Cleall e a outra ponta Kelly Smith cruzando o in-goal na primeira etapa de imposição inglesas. 24 x 00.

TRY TIME 🌹@jessbreach collects a brilliant cross-field kick from @katymc10 to score the first try of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zWJqkoUavw — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) 10 de fevereiro de 2019

- Continua depois da publicidade -

A perfectly weighted kick from @EmilyScarratt is collected by Kelly Smith for a brilliant Red Roses try 🌹 📺 Watch live now on @SkySports Action pic.twitter.com/IVDSSLJ8c6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) 10 de fevereiro de 2019

No segundo tempo, as Bleues reagiram com tries da segunda linha N’Diaye e da scrum-half Bourdon, mas Cleall novamente, Botterman e O’Donnell sacramentaram um impressionante vitória, na qual a Inglaterra derrubou as atuais campeões ganhando vantagem de jogo de contato e mostrando muita velocidade com a bola em mãos. No fim, Bourdon e a oitava Menager ainda deram um último gás às francesas marcando mais 2 tries que asseguraram ao menos um bônus às visitantes. 41 x 26.

It doesn't get much better than that 👊@MC_kennaS with the break before offloading to @jessbreach to score her second try 🌹 📺 Watch live now on @SkySports Action pic.twitter.com/6dp9pgDZUG — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) 10 de fevereiro de 2019

Once again @Poppy_G_C shows her power, crashing over the line for her second try 🌹 📺 Watch live now on @SkySports Action pic.twitter.com/pv1560Jdrk — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) 10 de fevereiro de 2019



Com a derrota da França, a vice liderança é da Itália, que ficou em um empate mínimo em casa em 3 x 3 com Gales e manteve a invencibilidade. Michela Sillari teve a chance de dar a vitória às Azzurre no fim mas errou o último penal.

Já a Irlanda se reergueu da derrota inaugural para as inglesas e derrotou fora de casa a Escócia por 22 x 05, assegurando o bônus ofensivo com 4 tries a 1.

6' Scotland 0-5 Ireland – Try for Ireland! Aoife McDermott gets over and it's a great start for the visitors https://t.co/RINh3G8FyW #RTErugby pic.twitter.com/ONPOOCmHmI — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) 8 de fevereiro de 2019

20' Scotland 5-5 Ireland – Hannah Smith skates over for a Scottish try after a sustained period of pressure https://t.co/RINh3G8FyW #RTErugby pic.twitter.com/eYxHKuqMpO — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) 8 de fevereiro de 2019

Leah Lyons' try on the stroke of half-time has Ireland 10-5 ahead in Scotland. Follow the second half right here https://t.co/RINh3G8FyW #RTErugby pic.twitter.com/H4uJ27tL2E — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) 8 de fevereiro de 2019

A 3ª rodada será apenas entre os dias 23 e 24, com as inglesas encarando as galesas, as franceses duelando com as escocesas e as irlandesas medindo forças com as italianas.

Women’s Six Nations – Seis Nações Feminino

05 22

Escócia 05 x 22 Irlanda

Árbitra: Beatrice Benvenuti (Itália)

03 03

Itália 03 x 03 Gales, em Lecce

Árbitra: Aimee Barrett-Theron (África do Sul)

41 26

Inglaterra 41 x 26 França, em Doncaster

Árbitro: Tim Baker (Hong Kong)

Seleção Jogos Pontos Inglaterra 2 10 Itália 2 7 França 2 6 Irlanda 2 5 Gales 2 2 Escócia 2 0

- Grand Slam = 3 pontos;

- Vitória = 4 pontos;

- Empate = 2 pontos;

- Derrota = 0 pontos;

- Anotar 4 ou mais tries = 1 ponto extra;

- Perder por diferença de 7 pontos ou menos = 1 ponto extra;