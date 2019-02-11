Inglaterra e França fizeram o grande clássico europeu. Foto: Women's Six Nations

ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – O fim de semana foi mesmo da Inglaterra. Assim como no masculino, no feminino as inglesas conseguiram uma maiúscula vitória sobre a França pelo Six Nations. Com a diferença que entre as mulheres a França estava em alta.

O Le Crunch Feminino rolou em Doncaster, no Norte da Inglaterra, e começou com as Red Roses avassaladoras, com a ponta Jess Breach (2 vezes), a asa Poppy Cleall e a outra ponta Kelly Smith cruzando o in-goal na primeira etapa de imposição inglesas. 24 x 00.

- Continua depois da publicidade -

No segundo tempo, as Bleues reagiram com tries da segunda linha N’Diaye e da scrum-half Bourdon, mas Cleall novamente, Botterman e O’Donnell sacramentaram um impressionante vitória, na qual a Inglaterra derrubou as atuais campeões ganhando vantagem de jogo de contato e mostrando muita velocidade com a bola em mãos. No fim, Bourdon e a oitava Menager ainda deram um último gás às francesas marcando mais 2 tries que asseguraram ao menos um bônus às visitantes. 41 x 26.


Com a derrota da França, a vice liderança é da Itália, que ficou em um empate mínimo em casa em 3 x 3 com Gales e manteve a invencibilidade. Michela Sillari teve a chance de dar a vitória às Azzurre no fim mas errou o último penal.

Já a Irlanda se reergueu da derrota inaugural para as inglesas e derrotou fora de casa a Escócia por 22 x 05, assegurando o bônus ofensivo com 4 tries a 1.

A 3ª rodada será apenas entre os dias 23 e 24, com as inglesas encarando as galesas, as franceses duelando com as escocesas e as irlandesas medindo forças com as italianas.

 

Women’s Six Nations – Seis Nações Feminino

05versus copiar22

Escócia 05 x 22 Irlanda

Árbitra: Beatrice Benvenuti (Itália)

 

03versus copiar03

Itália 03 x 03 Gales, em Lecce

Árbitra: Aimee Barrett-Theron (África do Sul)

 

41versus copiar26

Inglaterra 41 x 26 França, em Doncaster

Árbitro: Tim Baker (Hong Kong)

 

 SeleçãoJogosPontos
Inglaterra210
Itália27
França26
Irlanda25
Gales22
Escócia20
- Grand Slam = 3 pontos;
- Vitória = 4 pontos;
- Empate = 2 pontos;
- Derrota = 0 pontos;
- Anotar 4 ou mais tries = 1 ponto extra;
- Perder por diferença de 7 pontos ou menos = 1 ponto extra;

ARTIGOS RELACIONADOSMais do autor