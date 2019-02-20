De sexta a domingo você terá nada menos que 19 jogos ao vivo nos canais ESPN e a volta do rugby sevens ao BandSports! Incrível o fim de semana que se aproxima.

A ESPN exibe na TV 4 jogos. O grande destaque é o Brasil encarando fora de casa os Estados Unidos, no sábado, às 22h00, pelo Americas Rugby Championship, que retorna com sua 3ª rodada. Já pelo Six Nations serão 3 jogos ao vivo, começando sábado com França contra Escócia e o jogaço decisivo entre Gales e Inglaterra. No domingo tem Itália e Irlanda.

Já no Watch ESPN não vai faltar conteúdo, com os outros dois jogos da rodada do Americas Rugby Championship – Canadá e Chile e Argentina XV contra Uruguai – sendo exibidos por lá, assim como a rodada inteira do Six Nations Feminino e do Super Rugby, além de 3 partidas da Gallagher Premiership inglesa.

Por fim, o BandSports chegará às 15h00 de domingo com as finais do Super Sevens Masculino, direto do Rio de Janeiro.

*Horários de Brasília

Sexta-feira, dia 22 de fevereiro

16h30 – Gallagher Premiership – Gloucester x Saracens – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

03h30 – Super Rugby – Highlanders x Reds – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

Sábado, dia 23 de fevereiro

00h00 – Americas Rugby Championship – Canadá x Chile – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

01h10 – Super Rugby – Sunwolves x Waratahs – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

03h30 – Super Rugby – Crusaders x Hurricanes – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

05h40 – Super Rugby – Brumbies x Chiefs – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

10h00 – Super Rugby – Sharks x Blues – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

11h00 – Six Nations – França x Escócia – ESPN2 AO VIVO

11h30 – Americas Rugby Championship – Argentina XV x Uruguai – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

11h30 – Gallagher Premiership – Exeter Chiefs x Newcastle Falcons – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

12h10 – Super Rugby – Stormers x Lions – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

13h30 – Six Nations – Gales x Inglaterra – ESPN2 AO VIVO

15h30 – Six Nations Feminino – Itália x Irlanda – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

17h00 – Six Nations Feminino – França x Escócia – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

18h35 – Super Rugby – Jaguares x Bulls – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

19h15 – Six Nations – Gales x Inglaterra – ESPN2 VT

21h30 – Programa – Scrum ESPN – ESPN2 AO VIVO

22h00 – Americas Rugby Championship – Estados Unidos x Brasil – ESPN2 AO VIVO

Domingo, dia 24 de fevereiro

00h10 – Six Nations – França x Escócia – ESPN2 VT

03h00 – Six Nations – Gales x Inglaterra – ESPN Extra VT

09h30 – Six Nations Feminino – Gales x Inglaterra – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

10h00 – Gallagher Premiership – Worcester Warriors x Leicester Tigers – Watch ESPN AO VIVO

10h15 – Americas Rugby Championship – Estados Unidos x Brasil – ESPN VT

11h45 – Six Nations – Itália x Irlanda – ESPN Extra AO VIVO

14h00 – Americas Rugby Championship – Estados Unidos x Brasil – ESPN Extra

15h00 – Super Sevens Masculino – Finais – BandSports AO VIVO