ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – Neste domingo, apenas uma partida do Women’s Six Nations foi realizada: Itália contra Inglaterra. Isso porque Gales versus Escócia e França contra Irlanda foram postergados por conta da pandemia.

Com o jogo, a Inglaterra foi a única seleção da competição feminina que concluiu suas 5 partidas. E as Red Roses venceram todas elas, faturando mais um Grand Slam (o título máximo dado a quem venceu o Six Nations com 100% de vitórias.

As inglesas fizeram fáceis 54 x 00 sobre as italianas em Parma, com muita neblina e 8 tries não respondidos. No primeiro tempo cruzaram o in-goal Kildunne, Cleall, Scarratt e Ward, Packer, Riley, Breach e Bearn, ao passo que no segundo tempo os tries foram de Bearn, Breach, Riley e Packer. Foi o 15º título da história das Red Roses.

00 54

Itália 00 x 54 Inglaterra, em Parma



Árbitra: Aurélie Groizeleau (França)

Seleção Jogos Pontos Inglaterra 5 27 França 4 13 Irlanda 4 13 Itália 4 4 Escócia 3 3 Gales 4 1

- Grand Slam = 3 pontos;

- Vitória = 4 pontos;

- Empate = 2 pontos;

- Derrota = 0 pontos;

- Anotar 4 ou mais tries = 1 ponto extra;

- Perder por diferença de 7 pontos ou menos = 1 ponto extra;

Lista de campeãs

País Número de títulos Número de Grand Slams** Número de Tríplices Coroas*** Número de Colheres de Pau**** Número de participações Inglaterra 16 14 20 0 25 França 6 5 - 0 22 Irlanda 2 1 2 5 23 Escócia 1 1 1 7 25 Gales 0 0 1 6 25 Itália 0 0 - 3 14 Espanha* 0 0 - 2 7

* A Espanha participou do torneio de 1996 a 2002, mas não participa mais



** Grand Slam = Quando uma equipe vence todas as partidas do torneio



*** Tríplice Coroa (Triple Crown) = Quando Inglaterra, Escócia, Gales ou Irlanda derrotam todos as demais nações dos Ilhas Britânicas. França e Itália não disputam a Tríplice Coroa;



**** Colher de Pau = Quando uma seleção perde todas as partidas na competição.