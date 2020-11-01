Tempo de leitura: 5 minutos
ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – Neste domingo, apenas uma partida do Women’s Six Nations foi realizada: Itália contra Inglaterra. Isso porque Gales versus Escócia e França contra Irlanda foram postergados por conta da pandemia.
Com o jogo, a Inglaterra foi a única seleção da competição feminina que concluiu suas 5 partidas. E as Red Roses venceram todas elas, faturando mais um Grand Slam (o título máximo dado a quem venceu o Six Nations com 100% de vitórias.
As inglesas fizeram fáceis 54 x 00 sobre as italianas em Parma, com muita neblina e 8 tries não respondidos. No primeiro tempo cruzaram o in-goal Kildunne, Cleall, Scarratt e Ward, Packer, Riley, Breach e Bearn, ao passo que no segundo tempo os tries foram de Bearn, Breach, Riley e Packer. Foi o 15º título da história das Red Roses.
0054
Itália 00 x 54 Inglaterra, em Parma
Árbitra: Aurélie Groizeleau (França)
|Seleção
|Jogos
|Pontos
|Inglaterra
|5
|27
|França
|4
|13
|Irlanda
|4
|13
|Itália
|4
|4
|Escócia
|3
|3
|Gales
|4
|1
- Vitória = 4 pontos;
- Empate = 2 pontos;
- Derrota = 0 pontos;
- Anotar 4 ou mais tries = 1 ponto extra;
- Perder por diferença de 7 pontos ou menos = 1 ponto extra;
Lista de campeãs
|País
|Número de títulos
|Número de Grand Slams**
|Número de Tríplices Coroas***
|Número de Colheres de Pau****
|Número de participações
|Inglaterra
|16
|14
|20
|0
|25
|França
|6
|5
|-
|0
|22
|Irlanda
|2
|1
|2
|5
|23
|Escócia
|1
|1
|1
|7
|25
|Gales
|0
|0
|1
|6
|25
|Itália
|0
|0
|-
|3
|14
|Espanha*
|0
|0
|-
|2
|7
** Grand Slam = Quando uma equipe vence todas as partidas do torneio
*** Tríplice Coroa (Triple Crown) = Quando Inglaterra, Escócia, Gales ou Irlanda derrotam todos as demais nações dos Ilhas Britânicas. França e Itália não disputam a Tríplice Coroa;
**** Colher de Pau = Quando uma seleção perde todas as partidas na competição.