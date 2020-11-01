Foto: ©INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – Neste domingo, apenas uma partida do Women’s Six Nations foi realizada: Itália contra Inglaterra. Isso porque Gales versus Escócia e França contra Irlanda foram postergados por conta da pandemia.


Com o jogo, a Inglaterra foi a única seleção da competição feminina que concluiu suas 5 partidas. E as Red Roses venceram todas elas, faturando mais um Grand Slam (o título máximo dado a quem venceu o Six Nations com 100% de vitórias.

As inglesas fizeram fáceis 54 x 00 sobre as italianas em Parma, com muita neblina e 8 tries não respondidos. No primeiro tempo cruzaram o in-goal Kildunne, Cleall, Scarratt e Ward, Packer, Riley, Breach e Bearn, ao passo que no segundo tempo os tries foram de Bearn, Breach, Riley e Packer. Foi o 15º título da história das Red Roses.

00versus copiar54

Itália 00 x 54 Inglaterra, em Parma

Árbitra: Aurélie Groizeleau (França)

 

 SeleçãoJogosPontos
Inglaterra527
França413
Irlanda413
Itália44
Escócia33
Gales41
- Grand Slam = 3 pontos;
- Vitória = 4 pontos;
- Empate = 2 pontos;
- Derrota = 0 pontos;
- Anotar 4 ou mais tries = 1 ponto extra;
- Perder por diferença de 7 pontos ou menos = 1 ponto extra;

 

Lista de campeãs

 PaísNúmero de títulos Número de Grand Slams**Número de Tríplices Coroas***Número de Colheres de Pau****Número de participações
Inglaterra161420025
França65-022
Irlanda212523
Escócia111725
Gales001625
Itália00-314
Espanha*00-27
* A Espanha participou do torneio de 1996 a 2002, mas não participa mais

** Grand Slam = Quando uma equipe vence todas as partidas do torneio

*** Tríplice Coroa (Triple Crown) = Quando Inglaterra, Escócia, Gales ou Irlanda derrotam todos as demais nações dos Ilhas Britânicas. França e Itália não disputam a Tríplice Coroa;

**** Colher de Pau = Quando uma seleção perde todas as partidas na competição.

