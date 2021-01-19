Tempo de leitura: 2 minutos

Em 1871 foi fundada a Rugby Football Union, a federação inglesa de rugby, a mais antiga do mundo. Naquele ano, em março, Inglaterra e Escócia duelaram também naquele que foi o primeiro jogo entre seleções da história do esporte (com os escoceses vencendo por 1 x 0, em época que o try não valia pontos e o placar era por gols!).

Para celebrar os 150 anos, a Umbro lançou um uniforme retrô para a Inglaterra usar quando enfrentar a Escócia no dia 06 de fevereiro, abrindo o Six Nations 2021.

