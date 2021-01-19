Tempo de leitura: 2 minutos

Em 1871 foi fundada a Rugby Football Union, a federação inglesa de rugby, a mais antiga do mundo. Naquele ano, em março, Inglaterra e Escócia duelaram também naquele que foi o primeiro jogo entre seleções da história do esporte (com os escoceses vencendo por 1 x 0, em época que o try não valia pontos e o placar era por gols!).

Para celebrar os 150 anos, a Umbro lançou um uniforme retrô para a Inglaterra usar quando enfrentar a Escócia no dia 06 de fevereiro, abrindo o Six Nations 2021.

The new @UmbroUK kit to celebrate 150 years of England Rugby 🙌

Day 11 of #Museum30 is #First and one of the most important firsts in rugby history is the world’s first representative international football match, held on 27 March 1871 between Scotland and England.

Find out more about this historic match here ➡️ https://t.co/TnZj4Z5FjM pic.twitter.com/3Zi90PB3wm

— World Rugby Museum (@wrugbymuseum) November 11, 2020