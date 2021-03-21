Tempo de leitura: 4 minutos
ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – Neste sábado, começou a temporada 2021 da Major League Rugby norte-americana, que conta com um brasileiro: o pilar “Nelson” Rebolo. Foi justamente o time do primeira linha dos Tupis, o Rugby United New York, quem brilhou mais forte na primeira rodada, vencendo fora de casa um dos favoritos da temporada: o San Diego Legion, do ex capitão da seleção inglesa, Chris Robshaw.
Foram 2 tries de Will Leonard e outros 2 Dylan Fawsitt (um deles com assistência de Nelson), enquanto Hanco Germishuys e Faʻasui Fuatai também cruzaram o ingoal para o New York. A entrada de Nelson no segundo tempo deu grande ganho ao scrum novaiorquino.
The first victory in #MLR2021 goes to @RugbyUnitedNY!
Expectations were high for @SDlegion following their 5-0 campaign in 2020, but NY came prepared for battle!#SDvNY final score 29-36 pic.twitter.com/J6bbn1L7HT
— Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 21, 2021
Outro time que brilhou foi o novato Los Angeles Giltinis, que debutou atropelando o New England Free Jacks por 42 x 27. O canadense DTH van der Merwe marcou 2 tries para LA, enquanto o veterano australiano Adam Ashley-Cooper também marcou o seu.
The LA @Giltinis claimed this first win in their inaugural match against the @NEFreeJacks!
It was a dominant showing from LA in a 42-27 win at their new home, the @lacoliseum.
#LAvNE #MLR2021 pic.twitter.com/bcyDW5Uxcd
— Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 21, 2021
Por sua vez, o bicampeão Seattle Seawolves largou com derrota, caindo por 30 x 24 no Texas diante do Houston Saber Cats. O argentino Matías Freyre fez o try crucial da vitória texana.
The @Hou_Sabercats take down former champs, @SeawolvesRugby.
#HOUvSEA #MLR2021 pic.twitter.com/d3i7tkMyCu
— Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 21, 2021
Já os canadenses do Toronto Arrows caíram diante do Atlanta por 21 x 14, com direito a try decisivo do argentino Bautista Ezcurra para o Atlanta, ao passo que outro ex Puma, Tomás de la Vega, fez try para os Arrows.
In the battle of the new roommates, @RugbyATL claims the victory!
In a close match, the @TorontoArrows ultimately fell to Atlanta, 21-14.
#ATLvTOR #MLR2021 pic.twitter.com/JK3mO5W1dl
— Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 21, 2021
Concluindo os jogos do sábado, o Austin Gilgronis caiu diante do Utah Warriors por 30 x 28.
The @utwarriorsrugby pull off a nail-biter win down in Austin to close out opening day!
#AUSvUTAH #MLR2021 pic.twitter.com/YRCaiHroVR
— Major League Rugby (@usmlr) March 21, 2021
Major League Rugby – Liga Profissional Norte-Americana
Atlanta 21 x 14 Toronto Arrows
San Diego Legion 29 x 36 United New York
Houston Saber Cats 30 x 24 Seattle Seawolves
Austin Gilgronis 28 x 30 Utah Warriors
Los Angeles Giltinis 42 x 27 New England Free Jacks
Dia 21/03 – New Orleans Gold x Old Glory DC
|Time
|Cidade
|J
|P
|Conferência Leste
|United New York (RUNY)
|Nova York
|1
|5
|Atlanta (Rugby ATL)
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|Toronto Arrows
|Toronto (Canadá)
|1
|1
|New Orleans Gold
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|Old Glory DC
|Washington
|0
|0
|New England Free Jacks
|Boston
|1
|0
|Conferência Oeste
|Los Angeles Giltinis
|Los Angeles
|1
|5
|Utah Warriors
|Salt Lake City
|1
|5
|Houston Saber Cats
|Houston
|1
|4
|Austin Gilgronis (AGs)
|Austin
|1
|2
|San Diego Legion
|San Diego
|1
|2
|Seattle Sunwolves
|Seattle
|1
|1