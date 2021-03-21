Foto: San Diego Legion

ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – Neste sábado, começou a temporada 2021 da Major League Rugby norte-americana, que conta com um brasileiro: o pilar “Nelson” Rebolo. Foi justamente o time do primeira linha dos Tupis, o Rugby United New York, quem brilhou mais forte na primeira rodada, vencendo fora de casa um dos favoritos da temporada: o San Diego Legion, do ex capitão da seleção inglesa, Chris Robshaw.

Foram 2 tries de Will Leonard e outros 2 Dylan Fawsitt (um deles com assistência de Nelson), enquanto Hanco Germishuys e Faʻasui Fuatai também cruzaram o ingoal para o New York. A entrada de Nelson no segundo tempo deu grande ganho ao scrum novaiorquino.

Outro time que brilhou foi o novato Los Angeles Giltinis, que debutou atropelando o New England Free Jacks por 42 x 27. O canadense DTH van der Merwe marcou 2 tries para LA, enquanto o veterano australiano Adam Ashley-Cooper também marcou o seu.


Por sua vez, o bicampeão Seattle Seawolves largou com derrota, caindo por 30 x 24 no Texas diante do Houston Saber Cats. O argentino Matías Freyre fez o try crucial da vitória texana.


Já os canadenses do Toronto Arrows caíram diante do Atlanta por 21 x 14, com direito a try decisivo do argentino Bautista Ezcurra para o Atlanta, ao passo que outro ex Puma, Tomás de la Vega, fez try para os Arrows.


Concluindo os jogos do sábado, o Austin Gilgronis caiu diante do Utah Warriors por 30 x 28.

 

Major League Rugby – Liga Profissional Norte-Americana

Atlanta 21 x 14 Toronto Arrows

San Diego Legion 29 x 36 United New York

Houston Saber Cats 30 x 24 Seattle Seawolves

Austin Gilgronis 28 x 30 Utah Warriors

Los Angeles Giltinis 42 x 27 New England Free Jacks

Dia 21/03 – New Orleans Gold x Old Glory DC

 TimeCidadeJP
Conferência Leste
United New York (RUNY)Nova York15
Atlanta (Rugby ATL)Atlanta14
Toronto ArrowsToronto (Canadá)11
New Orleans GoldNew Orleans00
Old Glory DCWashington00
New England Free JacksBoston10
Conferência Oeste
Los Angeles GiltinisLos Angeles15
Utah WarriorsSalt Lake City15
Houston Saber CatsHouston14
Austin Gilgronis (AGs)Austin12
San Diego LegionSan Diego12
Seattle Sunwolves Seattle11

