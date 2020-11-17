Tempo de leitura: 2 minutos

A Major League Rugby, a liga profissional norte-americana, voltará a ação no dia 20 de março, com a largada da temporada 2021. Nesta terça, a liga revelou os uniformes de todos os 13 times, incluindo os debutantes Los Angeles Giltinis e Dallas Jackals.

Destaque ainda para o Rugby United New York, o time do brasileiro Wilton “Nelson” Rebolo, que apresentou também novo brasão.


Confira as camisas de todos os 13 times da MLR, lançadas pela Palladin.

Major League Rugby 2021

 TimeCidade
Conferência Oeste
Austin Gilgronis (AGs)Austin
Dallas JackalsDallas
Houston Saber CatsHouston
Los Angeles GiltinisLos Angeles
San Diego LegionSan Diego
Seattle Sunwolves Seattle
Utah WarriorsSalt Lake City
Conferência Leste
Atlanta (Rugby ATL)Atlanta
New England Free JacksBoston
New Orleans GoldNew Orleans
Old Glory DCWashington
Toronto ArrowsToronto (Canadá)
United New York (RUNY)Nova York

