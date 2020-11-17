Tempo de leitura: 2 minutos

A Major League Rugby, a liga profissional norte-americana, voltará a ação no dia 20 de março, com a largada da temporada 2021. Nesta terça, a liga revelou os uniformes de todos os 13 times, incluindo os debutantes Los Angeles Giltinis e Dallas Jackals.

Destaque ainda para o Rugby United New York, o time do brasileiro Wilton “Nelson” Rebolo, que apresentou também novo brasão.

Check out our new 2021 Home and Away jerseys featuring our new secondary logo!!

These jerseys have some really unique NYC centric features that show people why we are #BuiltforNewYork!

PRE-ORDER NOW!

https://t.co/F9J3iIjzmM @usmlr @PaladinSprts pic.twitter.com/JegzK7EFDz

— Rugby United New York (@rugbyunitedny) November 17, 2020