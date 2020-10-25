Tempo de leitura: 3 minutos

ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – A Austrália teve um verdadeiro espetáculo de Rugby League (rugby de 13 jogadoras) feminino neste domingo, com a grande final da NRLW, em Sydney.

Medalhista de ouro olímpica, Charlotte Caslick buscava título inédito para sua carreira defendendo o Sydney Roosters, mas seus planos não saíram como o desejado. A jogadora ficou de fora da partida por lesão e, pelo terceiro ano seguido, o título ficou com o Brisbane Broncos, que triunfou por 20 x 10.

Tries dos Broncos de Amber Hall, Tamika Upton, Chelsea Lenarduzzi e Tallisha Harden, com grande performance de Tarryn Aiken and Millie Boyle também. OIho nelas, porque podem ser destaques na Copa do Mundo de 2021.

Criada em 2018, todos os título até hoje da NRLW foram de Brisbane.

