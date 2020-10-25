Tempo de leitura: 3 minutos
ARTIGO COM VÍDEOS – A Austrália teve um verdadeiro espetáculo de Rugby League (rugby de 13 jogadoras) feminino neste domingo, com a grande final da NRLW, em Sydney.
Medalhista de ouro olímpica, Charlotte Caslick buscava título inédito para sua carreira defendendo o Sydney Roosters, mas seus planos não saíram como o desejado. A jogadora ficou de fora da partida por lesão e, pelo terceiro ano seguido, o título ficou com o Brisbane Broncos, que triunfou por 20 x 10.
Tries dos Broncos de Amber Hall, Tamika Upton, Chelsea Lenarduzzi e Tallisha Harden, com grande performance de Tarryn Aiken and Millie Boyle também. OIho nelas, porque podem ser destaques na Copa do Mundo de 2021.
Criada em 2018, todos os título até hoje da NRLW foram de Brisbane.
How good have these two been this year!
Aiken and Upton combined for the first try of the game 👏#TelstraPremership #NRLWGF pic.twitter.com/qdbA5SznP2
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
Amber Hall the wrecking ball 💣#NRLWGF#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/3IauQ7uq1x
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
A great effort from Meakes 👏
The @sydneyroosters are on the scoreboard! #NRLWGF #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/bXGgYPXcx3
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
Death, taxes and Quincy Dodd scoring tries from half 👌#NRLWGF#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/YghPJQPdFu
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
Chelsea Lenarduzzi loves a Grand Final try! #NRLWGF #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/dFmq1vG6iC
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
What a time to score your first #NRLW try!
👏 @TallishaHarden #NRLWGF #TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/HOvhW41AZe
— Women’s Rugby League (@WRugbyLeague) October 25, 2020
NRLW – Campeonato Australiano/Neozelandês de Rugby League Feminino
FINAL
1020
Sydney Roosters 10 x 20 Brisbane Broncos, em Sydney