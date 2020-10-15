Tempo de leitura: 1 minuto

Gales revelou hoje seu novo uniforme fabricado pela Macron para encarar o restante do Six Nations e a Nations Cup neste fim de ano. A camisa titular está bem tradicional, com o vermelho forte, ao passo que a camisa reserva é preta desta vez.

