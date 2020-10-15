Tempo de leitura: 1 minuto
Gales revelou hoje seu novo uniforme fabricado pela Macron para encarar o restante do Six Nations e a Nations Cup neste fim de ano. A camisa titular está bem tradicional, com o vermelho forte, ao passo que a camisa reserva é preta desta vez.
So who's already got their orders in for a new 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 jersey?🏴
Exclusively available from the WRU Store → https://t.co/wuvHJ1qV3x#FabricOfCymru pic.twitter.com/RTJneY7wBf
— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 14, 2020
Or is the 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 more your thing?
Exclusively available from the WRU Store → https://t.co/wuvHJ1qV3x#FabricOfCymru pic.twitter.com/qJjd0E7ZBu
— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 14, 2020
