Tempo de leitura: 1 minuto

Gales revelou hoje seu novo uniforme fabricado pela Macron para encarar o restante do Six Nations e a Nations Cup neste fim de ano. A camisa titular está bem tradicional, com o vermelho forte, ao passo que a camisa reserva é preta desta vez.

- Continua depois da publicidade -

ARTIGOS RELACIONADOSMais do autor