Tempo de leitura: 4 minutos
Os British and Irish Lions tiveram uma alteração na sua lista de convocados para o amistoso contra o Japão e África do Sul.
A seleção composta pelos melhores jogadores de Inglaterra, Escócia, Irlanda e Gales irá a campo a partir do dia 26 de julho e conta com um elenco de 37 jogadores. No último fim de semana, o pilar irlandês Andrew Porter se lesionou e, com isso, o técnico Warren Gatland convocou o inglês Kyle Sinckler, do Bristol Bears, que havia sido uma das ausências mais notáveis no elenco original.
According to reports, Kyle Sinckler has been called up to the Lions squad following an injury to Andrew Porter.
The England prop was incredibly emotional after being omitted from Warren Gatland’s initial 37-man squad.#LionsRugbypic.twitter.com/60H30rku4R
— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 6, 2021
Sinckler declarou à imprensa que havia ficado em choque com seu corte do elenco inicial e viveu muitas emoções nesse período.
#LionsRugby 2021 Squad Update 👇
@KyleSinckler replaces the injured Andrew Porter
We’re excited to welcome Kyle but are disappointed for Andrew & wish him the best of luck with his recovery from injury
Read more below…
#CastleLionsSeries
— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) June 6, 2021
A brilliant message from Gatland to Kyle Sinckler 😂 #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/6mVWomNBrH
— Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) June 6, 2021
Lions de 2021:
Pilares esquerdos: Wyn Jones🏴 (Scarlets), Rory Sutherland🏴 (Edinburgh), Mako Vunipola🏴 (Saracens);
Hookers: Luke Cowan-Dickie🏴 (Exeter), Jamie George🏴 (Saracens), Ken Owens🏴 (Scarlets);
Pilares direitos: Zander Fagerson🏴 (Glasgow), Tadhg Furlong☘️ (Leinster), Kyle Sinckler🏴 (Bristol Bears);
Segundas linhas: Iain Henderson☘️ (Ulster), Jonny Hill🏴 (Exeter), Maro Itoje🏴 (Saracens), Courtney Lawes🏴 (Northampton), Alun Wyn Jones🏴 (c) (Ospreys);
Terceiras linhas: Tadhg Beirne☘️ (Munster), Jack Conan☘️ (Leinster), Tom Curry🏴 (Sale), Sam Simmonds🏴 (Exeter), Justin Tipuric🏴 (Ospreys), Hamish Watson🏴 (Edinburgh), Taulupe Faletau🏴 (Bath);
Scrum-halves: Gareth Davies🏴 (Scarlets), Conor Murray☘️ (Munster), Ali Price🏴 (Glasgow);
Aberturas: Dan Biggar🏴 (Northampton), Owen Farrell🏴 (Saracens), Finn Russell🏴(Racing);
Centros: Bundee Aki☘️ (Connacht), Elliot Daly🏴 (Saracens), Chris Harris🏴 (Gloucester), Robbie Henshaw☘️ (Leinster);
Pontas/Fullbacks Josh Adams🏴 (Cardiff), Stuart Hogg🏴 (Exeter), Louis Rees-Zammit🏴 (Gloucester), Duhan van der Merwe🏴 (Edinburgh), Anthony Watson🏴 (Bath), Liam Williams🏴 (Scarlets).
O calendário para 2021 será este:
- 26/06: Lions x Japão, em Edimburgo (Escócia);
- 03/07: Lions x Lions, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
- 07/07: Lions x Sharks, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
- 10/07: Lions x Bulls, em Pretória;
- 14/07: Lions x South Africa “A”, na Ciddade do Cabo
- 17/07 – Lions x Stormers, na Cidade do Cabo
- 24/07: Lions x Springboks, na Cidade do Cabo;
- 31/07: Lions x Springboks, em Soweto (Soccer City);
- 07/08: Lions x Springboks, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);