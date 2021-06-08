Tempo de leitura: 4 minutos

Os British and Irish Lions tiveram uma alteração na sua lista de convocados para o amistoso contra o Japão e África do Sul.

A seleção composta pelos melhores jogadores de Inglaterra, Escócia, Irlanda e Gales irá a campo a partir do dia 26 de julho e conta com um elenco de 37 jogadores. No último fim de semana, o pilar irlandês Andrew Porter se lesionou e, com isso, o técnico Warren Gatland convocou o inglês Kyle Sinckler, do Bristol Bears, que havia sido uma das ausências mais notáveis no elenco original.


Sinckler declarou à imprensa que havia ficado em choque com seu corte do elenco inicial e viveu muitas emoções nesse período.

Lions de 2021:

Pilares esquerdos: Wyn Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Scarlets), Rory Sutherland🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Edinburgh), Mako Vunipola🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Saracens);

Hookers: Luke Cowan-Dickie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Exeter), Jamie George🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Saracens), Ken Owens🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Scarlets);

Pilares direitos: Zander Fagerson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Glasgow), Tadhg Furlong☘️ (Leinster), Kyle Sinckler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Bristol Bears);

Segundas linhas: Iain Henderson☘️ (Ulster), Jonny Hill🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Exeter), Maro Itoje🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Saracens), Courtney Lawes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Northampton), Alun Wyn Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (c) (Ospreys);

Terceiras linhas: Tadhg Beirne☘️ (Munster), Jack Conan☘️ (Leinster), Tom Curry🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Sale), Sam Simmonds🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Exeter), Justin Tipuric🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Ospreys), Hamish Watson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Edinburgh), Taulupe Faletau🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Bath);

Scrum-halves: Gareth Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Scarlets), Conor Murray☘️ (Munster), Ali Price🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Glasgow);

Aberturas: Dan Biggar🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Northampton), Owen Farrell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Saracens), Finn Russell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿(Racing);

Centros: Bundee Aki☘️ (Connacht), Elliot Daly🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Saracens), Chris Harris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Gloucester), Robbie Henshaw☘️ (Leinster);

Pontas/Fullbacks Josh Adams🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Cardiff), Stuart Hogg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Exeter), Louis Rees-Zammit🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Gloucester), Duhan van der Merwe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (Edinburgh), Anthony Watson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Bath), Liam Williams🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (Scarlets).

 

O calendário para 2021 será este:

  • 26/06: Lions x Japão, em Edimburgo (Escócia);
  • 03/07: Lions x Lions, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
  • 07/07: Lions x Sharks, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
  • 10/07: Lions x Bulls, em Pretória;
  • 14/07: Lions x South Africa “A”, na Ciddade do Cabo
  • 17/07 – Lions x Stormers, na Cidade do Cabo
  • 24/07: Lions x Springboks, na Cidade do Cabo;
  • 31/07: Lions x Springboks, em Soweto (Soccer City);
  • 07/08: Lions x Springboks, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);

