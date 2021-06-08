Tempo de leitura: 4 minutos

Os British and Irish Lions tiveram uma alteração na sua lista de convocados para o amistoso contra o Japão e África do Sul.

A seleção composta pelos melhores jogadores de Inglaterra, Escócia, Irlanda e Gales irá a campo a partir do dia 26 de julho e conta com um elenco de 37 jogadores. No último fim de semana, o pilar irlandês Andrew Porter se lesionou e, com isso, o técnico Warren Gatland convocou o inglês Kyle Sinckler, do Bristol Bears, que havia sido uma das ausências mais notáveis no elenco original.

