ARTIGO COM VÍDEO

ARTIGO COM VÍDEO – Foi um atropelo. O primeiro jogo dos British and Irish Lions na África do Sul terminou com tranquila vitória para cima dos Lions de Joanesburgo: 56 x 14. O time que jogou até 2020 o Super Rugby e jogará o novo United Rugby Championship em 2021 se provou muito abaixo dos britânicos-irlandeses. Depois de uma temporada na qual os Lions sul-africanos foram o pior dos quatro grandes de seu país, a vida dos Lions foi facilitada.

Great circle pass from Jamie George in that wider 3 pod to feed Farrell and lovely kick-on from Harris to tee up Rees-Zammit's score.#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/kj5TFEB8Os — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021



O técnico Warren Gatland, do time visitante, apostou num elenco desta vez com mais ingleses e escoceses – e sem irlandeses no XV titular. Porém, quem mais brilhou foram os galeses. Logo aos 3′, Rees-Zammit marcou o primeiro try dos British and Irish Lions, em seu debut, enquanto o segundo try saiu aos 6′, com o asa escocês Hamish Watson.

Cracking throw from Jamie George with Owen Farrell not having to break a stride. Cleverly executed play all-round with Ali Price starting on the 15m line and wrapping around to take the ball#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/Uc2RX0W13Z — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021

Here's the SA Lions try. Farrell guilty of a ruck inspecting, but does well to track back and tackle Odendaal. With so many Lions defenders around the ruck, they really need to kill the ball here. However EW Viljoen keeps the ball alive and Vincent Tshituka scores.#LIOvBIL pic.twitter.com/vGrDx4zGFR — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021

Nice variation on the earlier 6+1 lineout that the Lions used for Price's try. Strong draw and pass from Watson as the first receiver and super Farrell line to prize open the gap for Josh Adams to run into off Price's pass#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/dFOP5vMOJ7 — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021



Os visitantes seguiram superiores e chegaram ao terceiro try aos 32′, com o scrum-half escocês Ali Price, mas os Lions sul-africanos descontaram com try de Tshituka que sugeria que o jogo se tornaria mais equilibrado. Não foi bem o que ocorreu e antes da pausa começou o show de outro ponta galês, Josh Adams, que fez seu primeiro try no jogo aos 40′.

A little overly-intricate at the lineout initially, but strong carries from Sinckler, Itoje and Faletau gets the Lions motoring again. Finn Russell then rewards Josh Adams for keeping his width wide left with a delicate kick for the try#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/y4n3ME2Gde — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021

This is a brilliant defensive effort from Stuart Hogg to deny Sibusiso Sangweni scoring a try#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/WI0rCovgMq — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021



Os sul-africanos abriram o segundo tempo com try alvissareiro de Maxwane, mas logo viram Adams brilhar com seu segundo try aos 53′, praticamente liquidando a fatura. O scrum-half galês Gareth Davies fez mais um para os Lions britânico-irlandeses e os sul-africanos se viram nocauteados. Com isso, foram mais 2 tries de Adams, que fechou o jogo com 4 tries em sua conta.

What a pass this is from Elliot Daly. Weak enough tackling from the Sigma Lions, but Gareth Davies won't care as he runs one of his typically great support lines to get the final touch.#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/meHyvOz4n7 — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021

Talk about doing it on both sides of the ball. Just class from Josh Adams for his hat-trick#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/w3glhTJixh — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021

The Lions last was probably their simplest of the evening, but was built on the back of good work from the lineout maul. The Sigma Lions are forced to respect that inside threat and it creates the space out wide for Adams' 4th.#LIOvBIL #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/vrCwqZIk4X — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) July 3, 2021



O próximo jogo dos British and Irish Lions será no dia 7, novamente no Ellis Park de Joanesburgo, contra os Sharks (time de Durban).

🇿🇦Lions 14 x 26 British and Irish Lions🇬🇧🇮🇪, em Joanesburgo

Árbitro: AJ Jacobs🇿🇦

🇿🇦Lions

Tries: Tshituka e Maxwane

Conversões: Hendrikse (2)

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Francke Horn (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Sbusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Nathan McBeth;

Suplentes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Ruhan Straeuli, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Dan Kriel;

🇬🇧🇮🇪British & Irish Lions

Tries: Adams (4), Rees-Zammit, Watson, Price e Davies

Conversões: Farrell (8)

15 Stuart Hogg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (c), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 13 Chris Harris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 12 Owen Farrell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 11 Josh Adams🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 10 Finn Russel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿l, 9 Ali Price🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 8 Taulupe Faletau🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 7 Hamish Watson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 6 Courtney Lawes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 5 Jonny Hill🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 4 Maro Itoje🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 3 Kyle Sinckler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2 Jamie George🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1 Wyn Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿;

Suplentes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 17 Mako Vunipola🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 18 Zander Fagerson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 19 Iain Henderson☘️, 20 Sam Simmonds🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 21 Gareth Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 22 Bundee Aki☘️, 23 Elliot Daly🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿;

