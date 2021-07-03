Foto: Lions

ARTIGO COM VÍDEO – Foi um atropelo. O primeiro jogo dos British and Irish Lions na África do Sul terminou com tranquila vitória para cima dos Lions de Joanesburgo: 56 x 14. O time que jogou até 2020 o Super Rugby e jogará o novo United Rugby Championship em 2021 se provou muito abaixo dos britânicos-irlandeses. Depois de uma temporada na qual os Lions sul-africanos foram o pior dos quatro grandes de seu país, a vida dos Lions foi facilitada.


O técnico Warren Gatland, do time visitante, apostou num elenco desta vez com mais ingleses e escoceses – e sem irlandeses no XV titular. Porém, quem mais brilhou foram os galeses. Logo aos 3′, Rees-Zammit marcou o primeiro try dos British and Irish Lions, em seu debut, enquanto o segundo try saiu aos 6′, com o asa escocês Hamish Watson.

Os visitantes seguiram superiores e chegaram ao terceiro try aos 32′, com o scrum-half escocês Ali Price, mas os Lions sul-africanos descontaram com try de Tshituka que sugeria que o jogo se tornaria mais equilibrado. Não foi bem o que ocorreu e antes da pausa começou o show de outro ponta galês, Josh Adams, que fez seu primeiro try no jogo aos 40′.


Os sul-africanos abriram o segundo tempo com try alvissareiro de Maxwane, mas logo viram Adams brilhar com seu segundo try aos 53′, praticamente liquidando a fatura. O scrum-half galês Gareth Davies fez mais um para os Lions britânico-irlandeses e os sul-africanos se viram nocauteados. Com isso, foram mais 2 tries de Adams, que fechou o jogo com 4 tries em sua conta.


O próximo jogo dos British and Irish Lions será no dia 7, novamente no Ellis Park de Joanesburgo, contra os Sharks (time de Durban).

 

14versus copiar56

🇿🇦Lions 14 x 26 British and Irish Lions🇬🇧🇮🇪, em Joanesburgo

Árbitro: AJ Jacobs🇿🇦

🇿🇦Lions

Tries: Tshituka e Maxwane

Conversões: Hendrikse (2)

15 EW Viljoen, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Francke Horn (c), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Sbusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Nathan McBeth;

Suplentes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Ruhan Straeuli, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Fred Zeilinga, 23 Dan Kriel;

🇬🇧🇮🇪British & Irish Lions

Tries: Adams (4), Rees-Zammit, Watson, Price e Davies

Conversões: Farrell (8)

15 Stuart Hogg🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (c), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 13 Chris Harris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 12 Owen Farrell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 11 Josh Adams🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 10 Finn Russel🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿l, 9 Ali Price🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 8 Taulupe Faletau🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 7 Hamish Watson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 6 Courtney Lawes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 5 Jonny Hill🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 4 Maro Itoje🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 3 Kyle Sinckler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2 Jamie George🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 1 Wyn Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿;

Suplentes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 17 Mako Vunipola🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 18 Zander Fagerson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, 19 Iain Henderson☘️, 20 Sam Simmonds🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 21 Gareth Davies🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿, 22 Bundee Aki☘️, 23 Elliot Daly🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿;

 

Calendário

  • 07/07: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Sharks🇿🇦, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
    • Árbitro: Jaco Peyper🇿🇦
  • 10/07: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Bulls🇿🇦, em Pretória;
    • Árbitro: Wayne Barnes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • 14/07: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x South Africa “A”🇿🇦, na Ciddade do Cabo
    • Árbitro: Jaco Peyper🇿🇦
  • 17/07 – 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Stormers🇿🇦, na Cidade do Cabo
    • Árbitro: Wayne Barnes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
  • 24/07: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Springboks🇿🇦, na Cidade do Cabo;
    • Árbitro: Nic Berry🇦🇺
  • 31/07: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Springboks🇿🇦, em Soweto (Soccer City);
    • Árbitro: Ben O’Keefe🇳🇿
  • 07/08: 🇬🇧🇮🇪Lions x Springboks🇿🇦, em Joanesburgo (Ellis Park);
    • Árbitro: Mathieu Raynal🇫🇷

